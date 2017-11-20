Review and Twitter reactions from WWE Survivor Series PPV 2017

Bengaluru, November 20: It was incredible scenes at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Raw went head to head against Smackdown to determine the brand supremacy, last night. We went overtime which was expected due to the big lineup for the night at Survivor Series.

The event opened with a match between The Shield and The New Day which set the tone for the night in a perfect way. The crowd were fully behind both the teams which brought the very best of the teams. The Hounds of Justice picked up a predictable win but not before showcasing one hell of a match.

The women’s division traditional tag team match was basically a showcase for Asuka who turned out to be the sole survivor of her team. Day by day, the former NXT Champion will grow stronger on Raw. This big win will definitely hand her more opportunities on the flagship show in the future.

The match between The Miz and Baron Corbin didn't hit heights due to the very less buildup and the unusual heel Vs heel scenario. But, the tag team champions made up for just after that. It was purely a physical fight between the Bar and The Usos that was pretty entertaining at Survivor Series.

Overall this was probably one of the most well built PPVs of the year, and it didn't disappoint. I'm sure some will argue that the NXT show was better (haven't seen it yet), but if you hated this show, you hate fun and you shouldn't watch the product anymore. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Lesnar’s victory was quite expected and hence, it was not an incredible matchup except for great effort from AJ Styles. The women’s division matchup between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss was a decent one to make The Queen more stronger on Smackdown Live.

In the main event of Survivor Series, we witnessed several mark-out moments and it was the closing moment that earned huge cheer from the crowd.

Triple H shocked the world by hitting the pedigree on Kurt Angle but Strowman responded with the running powerslams on The Game to send the crowd home happy.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the Survivor Series 2017, here:

Every single woman who competed tonight, in victory or defeat, proved something. Tonight wasn’t about surviving, it was about thriving and everyone of us did. #SurvivorSeries #SDLive 💙 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 20, 2017

Braun Strowman single-handedly salvaging this mess of a #SurvivorSeries main event pic.twitter.com/QMW8AsBhX8 — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) November 20, 2017

Best PPV in ages and it... ended... with... a... McMahon... family... drama...



... again #SurvivorSeries — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) November 20, 2017