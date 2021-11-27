Roman Reigns receives new challenger; Returns announced for WWE Raw & Smackdown

Bengaluru,
Nov.
27:
Sami
Zayn
was
crowned
to
be
the
new
number-one
contender
to
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
over
on
this
week’s
Smackdown.
This week’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX had a huge main event on the card in the form of a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Reigns.
The 18-man Battle Royal featured Sami Zayn, Erik, Ivar, Angel, Humberto, MACE, Mansoor, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus.
The win was secured by Zayn, who was originally knocked through the middle rope and spent outside the ring for the better part of the match. The finish saw Jeff Hardy eliminating Happy Baron Corbin to secure the apparent win which wasn’t the case.
The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
"@BrockLesnar is a loser. I don't care about the rumors. That's the facts."#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VdADuZyRBt— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
Monday on #WWERaw!— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
🤘 @EdgeRatedR returns to the red brand
👊 @FinnBalor battles @WWERollins
💥 @WWEBigE and @FightOwensFight collide pic.twitter.com/Uzg3Gj5M07
