Roman Reigns starts Leukemia treatment, next public appearance revealed

Thankfully, strong willpower helped him to overcome it and become the top figure of the WWE. But it’s back now and the former Universal Champion had to go back to his family to start a new fight.

Usually, his appearance creates automatic boos from the crowd. But those were converted into “Thank You Roman” chants all over the world. People did understand the importance of Roman Reigns on WWE programming. It’s really tough for us to think about Monday Night Raw without his presence. Well, we have to cope up with this for a long time.

But the good news is Roman Reign has officially begun his fight against the disease. The official medical treatment for Leukemia has finally commenced as per the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no update available on how long it will continue, as of now. But it should be a long process for obvious reasons. Here’s the update from the source, (courtesy ringsidenews.com).

“The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while his potential return date is a long way off, Roman Reigns has officially started treatment for his leukemia. There is reportedly no discussion about a time-frame for his return at this point. Hopefully, he will beat it sooner than expected to pop the WWE Universe like never before with a surprise return to the ring.”

The source added that Roman Reigns had a tough fight ahead of him in the following months. Leukemia is a terrible disease which takes drains out power from one’s body. So the comeback process would be hectic for the franchise player of the WWE.

Good news for Roman fans is that he is one hell of a tough guy. Samoan bloodline runs through his veins that already created positivity within him. Plus, his entire family would be his pillars of strength during this tough period. So this should be worthy enough to make him look like a champ in real-life.

Fans can meet him in person at the beginning of 2019 as WWE included him in an event. Currently, he is scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix from 1/11 to 1/13 i.e. January 2019. We expect to receive some good news on his health at that time. Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to the man who claims WWE to be his yard.