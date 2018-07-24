Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar set for WWE Summerslam main event

Roman Reigns became the official number one contender for the Universal Championship from the flagship brand after he defeated Lashley. This bout against Brock Lesnar will be his fifth chance to snatch the title away and become the prime champion. WWE.com already confirmed the match with an official statement,

“After months of controversy, chaos, and conflict, Roman Reigns will get what he has been craving — another opportunity to dethrone his greatest rival Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. After he defeated Bobby Lashley on the July 23 episode of Raw, The Big Dog earned the right to get another crack at The Beast and his Universal Title.”

WWE Raw kicked off last night with a monumental announcement from the McMahon family. But the show heavily advertised the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley contest to receive boos from the Cincinnati audience. They did know that it was just a trick to keep themselves invested into this match as the outcome was more than predictable.

There’s no doubt that these two behemoths put up a clinical performance in the final segments of the show. Lashley tried hard to overcome Reigns’ power. He even delivered his own spear and countered a superman punch into a full nelson. But The Big Dog backfired with two superman punches before nailing down his opponent with a spear of his own.

The entire arena booed Roman Reigns heavily after the bout ended. This win clearly overshadowed the biggest win of Lashley’s career at Extreme Rules. He was the rightful contender to challenge Brock Lesnar in a never-before-seen match. This would have been a solid contest for the WWE Universe, as well.

But, WWE can’t think of a better person than the poster boy when it comes to the main event picture. So he will get another opportunity to hunt down the Conqueror. This should be the final matchup between these two. Otherwise, the fans may literally start a riot in the future. There is talk of some stipulation being added to the contest to make it interesting from the fans’ perspective.