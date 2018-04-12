Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe to be WWE Backlash PPV's main event?

During his promo, Samoa Joe made his return to WWE Raw, challenging Roman Reigns for a match at Backlash PPV. These two have been involved in a short feud over the Intercontinental Championship at the very beginning of the year, which was much appreciated by the fans.

The fan favourite contest was made official for the Backlash PPV, which will be held on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"With no love-loss between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, there is no telling how much destruction will occur when they once again lock horns. Who will emerge in one piece? Find out at WWE Backlash, Sunday, May 6, streaming live at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network," the WWE said in a statement.

The Backlash PPV will herald a new style of programming from the WWE. From now on, each of the PPV events will be dual-branded. So, every WWE Network event will have specials comprising both the WWE Raw and Smackdown Live superstars.

Meanwhile, wrestlingINC.com gave a spoiler alert stating this match is going to be the main event of the Backlash PPV. Just nine nights prior to the event, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. This one is going to be another televised show on the WWE Network, which is why there are chances of a title change.

Considering that the Greatest Royal Rumble will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns is supposed to get a good reaction from the fans unlike the hardcore wrestling fans in the USA who jeer him continuously. In that case, the title change will be suitable for him not if Lesnar is scheduled to break CM Punk’s 434-day title reign.

In that case, Samoa Joe will become an automatic contender for the Universal title. So, his match against Reigns will turn out to be a title bout. However, at this point, it's just a wild speculation.