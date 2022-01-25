Royal Rumble 2022: WWE has huge return planned in Ronda Rousey?

Star-studded lineups have already been announced for the Rumble matches which officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 38.

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer, a huge return is also scheduled to happen at The Rumble and that would shake things up on the WWE roster.

“As far as the men’s and women’s Rumble, there will be a big return at the Royal Rumble. Hmm. Who could that be?,” report quoted.

In a follow-up to the report, Fightful Select noted that WWE recently showed interest in bringing back former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“A Ronda Rousey return has been discussed internally, to the point that it’s considered a poorly kept secret, and has been mentioned to talent outside the company.”

The source added that Ronda’s name was tossed around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or someone who will be featuring in some capacity during the PPV event.

Rumours circulated that it may have something to do with the much-anticipated singles match featuring the current Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch.

Word within WWE is that Ronda has been training and it’s a matter of “when and not if” she returns to in-ring competition. Since her departure in 2019, the Royal Rumble 2022 season also reportedly brings the most chatter on the UFC Hall of Famer’s comeback.

Ronda Rousey has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, where she dropped the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat also featuring then SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Winner Take All bout.

With her husband Travis Browne, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet’ welcomed their first child in late September 2021, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne. She, however, has reportedly started training in October, keeping a WWE return in mind.

We have to wait until Royal Rumble to witness if the big return happens or not. In the meantime, WWE has announced seven new participants for the Royal Rumble Match.

During this week’s Raw, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, and RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable have declared their entry for the Men’s Rumble Match. Only eight spots remain open for the 30-man contest.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the updated card following Raw:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

(SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse