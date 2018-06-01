Rumour: Free agent John Cena to end WWE career after next stint

There have been multiple franchise players in the WWE like The Rock, Hulk Hogan or Stone Cold Steve Austin. But, no one has done their job for a longer period like John Cena has done it. Be it connecting with the fans via the mic or selling merchandises, he has done it all successfully for over a decade.

But, unfortunately, every era has to come to an end. Someday, the almighty Cenation Leader will also have to hang up his boots. The day may be very close now if you consider that he is currently only a part-time performer in the company. Meanwhile, 2018 has been one of the worst years in his career, so far.

Taking everything into consideration, bleacherreport.com has suggested that the upcoming stint for the 16-time world champion will be his last. This might come as a shocker to most of his loyal fans. But, we have reached a certain stage where the present superstars can carry the company forward without his presence.

Whether anyone like it or not, Roman Reigns will now be considered as the new franchise player of the company. He is expeceted to carry the WWE brand for years to come. Meanwhile, John Cena has arrived at that phase of his career where everything looks uncertain for him with back to back losses at big PPVs a prime example of it.

Check out updates from the source regarding this,

“The Rock was similar in that respect in that fans never actually knew he was done for good in early 2004, and that phase of Cena's career is coming up quickly as well.

The Champ's status as a "free agent" in storylines and the fact he has been running through countless dream matches should be enough proof his days are numbered, so don't be surprised if we no longer see Cena in WWE once his next run concludes.”

In addition, John Cena digested a loss to the Undertaker in just 2 minutes and 45 seconds at Wrestlemania. While, his personal life problems are also bothering him too much after he and Nikki Bella split recently. His last outing was a one-off match against Triple H, at Greatest Royal Rumble event and is not likely to return for a full-time stint until Summerslam season picks up.