Rumour killer on Brock Lesnar’s son joining WWE

A couple of days ago, a picture shared on Instagram which was believed to be of Brock Lesnar's son, Luke got viral. He shared a picture of training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Since most of the youngsters arrive at this facility before joining any roster, the internet wrestling circuit thought this picture to be true.

Additionally, he had several captions attached to the picture thanking his dad on birthday as seen below,

"Life’s about to change pops, I promise you. All because you had faith in me. Thank you for allowing me to follow in your footsteps and make you proud.

"Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration, role model, and greatest dad in the world!"

This raised the anticipation of pro-wrestling fanatics as they expected to see the son of the hybrid athlete step inside the squared circle. Plus, mainstream media outlets like The Sun also picked up this news to force the fans to believe the shared photo to be real and thereby expected Brock Lesnar's son to be seen in the WWE.

But, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stepped into clear the situation by revealing the truth behind the photo. They both have reported that the photo of Brock Lesnar's son to be completely fake.

Satin even came up with a clarification on Twitter so that the fans do not get misguided with an image that does not belong to Luke Lesnar. Meltzer also stated, "he was told this was a fraud" to clear the air and thereby wiped out the chances of seeing Lesnar's heir in the WWE.

FYI — I asked around about this pic supposedly of Brock’s son at the WWE PC. Was told by a source that it isn’t his child. Tried to find the original photo with reverse image search but couldn’t locate the original pic. pic.twitter.com/IRGtMpqVzB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) 15 July 2019

However, The Conqueror will consume more TV time in WWE in weeks to come as we head into Summerslam. For a record sixth occasion in his career, Brock Lesnar will be the headliner of the biggest party of the summer scheduled on August 11th. He will defend his newly won Universal Championship against Seth Rollins in a rematch from Wrestlemania 35. The challenger has earned the title shot by winning a battle royal on this week's Monday Night Raw.