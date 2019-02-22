Rumour killer on Randy Orton walking out of the WWE

One of the speculated names is Randy Orton who might be willing to leave the WWE. All Elite Wrestling has reportedly contacted him with a lucrative deal which is hard to deny. The interesting thing is that the veteran is also interested in their offer that comes as a shocker to the WWE fans.

There’s no denying that the officials of All Elite Wrestling are hell-bent to give some major blows to the WWE. They have already signed Chris Jericho who belonged to the WWE for the most part of his career. He went on record to say that the company offered him a huge deal like never before. The head honcho of AEW is Toni Khan who’s also the owner of Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a billionaire who possesses even more asset than the McMahons.

So he has the capability to bring Randy Orton under his banner offering a huge deal. But a report from the Dirty Sheets ruled out the chances of such move. WWE has done its best to keep Randy Orton happy both from money and schedule perspectives. Chances are pretty high that his contract gets automatically renewed after the current deal expires claims a wwfolschool.com report.

"Orton is making a whopping $4.5 million every year with 3.5% cut of merchandise sales, a tour bus, first-class travel and only has to work 150 dates per year, as revealed by The Dirty Sheets. It was also noted that it might be Orton himself that might have fueled the rumours of him going to AEW in order to get the WWE officials to present him with a new 10-year deal as his current deal expires in 10 months."

Randy Orton signed a contract with the WWE back in 2010 that stayed for five years. Both the parties were happy and extended the deal for five years more in 2015. It means that the current contract with the WWE remains intact till 2020. The Viper works only in limited dates in a calendar year which is an additional advantage for him. He is not likely to leave this privilege, at all by walking out of Vince McMahon and Co.