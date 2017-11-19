Rumour: Popular Divas Champion returning at Survivor Series PPV

Bengaluru, November 19: The two teams from the female roster of the WWE were finalized for Survivor Series, just until the sudden alteration was made on this past Tuesday Night. Team Raw consisted of Asuka, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley with Alicia Fox as the team captain.

On the other hand, Team Smackdown had Becky Lynch as the captain with Naomi, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair in the team. The last name mentioned was shifted to the champion vs champion match by virtue of her title win against Natalya.

The Queen received a championship match against the former champion. Capitalizing on the home-town advantage, Charlotte was able to lock in the Figure Eight move to make Natalya tap out. With that, she became a 5-time women's champion in the WWE. She also earned the right to face the Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series PPV.

The question remains though as who would replace a strong name like her in the traditional Survivor Series match. WWE has not come up with an announcement of Charlotte's replacement. Rather, they are teasing that a big name might return on that night to fill the void.

Check out the quotes from WWE.com, here,

“But, after Charlotte Flair overcame Natalya to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship on Tuesday night and will now instead face Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who is going to take The Queen's place on Team SmackDown?

Find out when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head this Sunday at Survivor Series, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

If you consider the big return in store, Paige's name is floating on the rumour mill as the fifth member of the Smackdown Live as she has been medically cleared to return for a long time. Survivor Series might turn out to be the big occasion when the anti-Diva returns, finally. We can expect the crowd to get exploded once this happens.

Paige was previously slated for a comeback on WWE Raw to be the fifth member on Raw. But, she posted several pictures on Instagram to give a spoiler alert to the fans. So, the officials canceled the planning around her. Apparently, she is going to get another schedule for return, tonight. The backstage team is expected to wrap up the news until the PPV gets on the air.