Rumour: Returning star to face Daniel Bryan at WWE Wrestlemania 35

We are yet to see any hint that suggests the future challenger for the current champion, Daniel Bryan. He is set to defend the title at Fastlane against Kevin Owens and is very likely to come out the winner. The top heel on Smackdown Live deserves the main event spotlight and WWE officials will want to book a marquee match for him at Wrestlemania 35.

Speaking of that leads us to the fact that Daniel Bryan needs an opponent that can deliver a Wrestlemania-caliber match. Reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Newsletter claims that a returnee will face Bryan at the grandest stage of them all. This report also means that Owens will not pick up the title at Fastlane despite momentums in his favor.

Furthermore, a list of returning superstars was leaked. This list is from which WWE creative will choose the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Seven names feature in this list, they are Dave Bautista, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Bray Wyatt. There is still no confirmation on who will fight against the first-ever 'eco-friendly’ title-holder as yet.

Currently, the WWE creative team is reshuffling the pack to come up with the best possible option for Wrestlemania 35. Slice Wrestling gave updates in the past that John Cena might become the challenger for Daniel Bryan. They say, Cena is a free agent who can work on both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live. So, the Cenation Leader should have no problem to appear on the blue brand as we move forward to the extravaganza on April 7.

Wrestlemania is one night of the year where WWE pulls all the stops to give us some dream matches. John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan can serve that purpose to set up the biggest match from the Smackdown brand. This seems the most valid option from a creative standpoint while arranging the mega title bout.

However, the final call is up to Vince McMahon. It depends on whom he finalizes from the aforementioned list. Also, John Cena’s movie schedule could become a major bar in making appearances on weekly programmes. Thus, we just can’t wipe out WWE bringing back names like Wyatt, Zayn or even The Undertaker to Smackdown as the future Wrestlemania opponent for the new Daniel Bryan.