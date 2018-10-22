Rumour: Ronda Rousey to join the cast of WWE Total Divas

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are intending to include Ronda Rousey to the star cast of Total Divas. She might join the fray from next season onwards, assumingly to boost up the lower TV ratings of the show. Currently, the eighth season of the show is in progress that hit a record low viewership in the fifth episode.

It witnessed a historic low of 340,000 viewers in the last week. So the producers might have felt to bring a star power like Ronda Rousey to the E Network reality TV series. Here are the updates, (via comicbook.com)

“According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering approaching Rousey to join the cast of E!'s slumping, but still popular show. This sounds like a rumor before the rumor, but the recipe of adding Rousey to anything seems to be working well for WWE. Total Divas could certainly use a jolt of something interesting as Season 8's average viewership has slipped to 386,000—nearly half of Season 6's numbers. And the idea of adding Rousey could be an easy fix for E! and WWE.”

As of now, it is being considered as just a rumor that could turn out to be true once WWE officially approached Ronda Rousey to the offer. She might be the only one remaining from the big names available on the women’s roster with a lucrative deal waiting. Previously, names like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair have turned down the offers to appear on Total Divas.

Ronda Rousey is currently set to defend her WWE Raw women’s championship against the prime name of Total Divas show, Nikki Bella. This program has been receiving a lot of negative remarks from the fans considering how a former Diva is challenging 'the baddest woman on the planet’. This has also affected the tickets sales of Evolution.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the announcement of Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella led to a “surge” in ticket sales of Evolution. However, he assured that the show will be sold out, sooner. Plus, this feud between these two ladies might only turn out to be the big reason why Rousey agrees to join Total Divas at a later point.