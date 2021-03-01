Rumour: WWE plan multi-person title match for Wrestlemania 37

As the search for legit threats continues for her, it seems WWE would have to take the predictable route of hosting a multi-player title match at WrestleMania 37. At Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view, Asuka was supposed to defend the title against Lacey Evans, with Ric Flair by her side. That match obviously didn't happen due to Evans' pregnancy.

Originally, Asuka was expected to retain the Title against Lacey with authority. But even that big win wasn’t going to keep Lacey away from the title picture. WWFOldSchool reports that WWE officials have been discussing a multi-woman RAW Women’s Championship match for the Show of Shows, afterward.

The participants for this match would be - Asuka, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair (as she had been involved in a program with both Asuka and Lacey), and possibly Rhea Ripley as WWE wanted to do a Fatal 4 Way match. Since Lacey is out of the equation due to pregnancy, the match could turn out to be a Triple Threat, down the line.

WWE has also thought of conducting a rematch between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley from WrestleMania 36 considering how these two stole the show. But the source updates that there haven’t been a lot of discussions on that match as Ripley is yet to make her official Raw debut and make an impact before moving into the title picture.

A multi-person title match would be a perfect platform for The Nightmare to compete for a main roster title, for the first time while she could also be protected in it. At this point, it seems a Triple Threat could be in the making for Mania involving Asuka, Flair, and Ripley if not WWE makes major changes in the storyline in the near future.

Following Lacey Evans' absence on Raw, it's assumed that Charlotte Flair is moving into the Raw Women's Title picture, already. During Wrestling Observer Radio, it was also noted that the current storyline direction is to see a feud between The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow which could perhaps produce a one-on-one title match at FastLane 2021 pay-per-view.

An animosity was noticed between these two on Raw, this week. They lost a non-title match against the Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. A miscommunication witnessed Flair knocking out Asuka with a big boot, planting the seeds for the rivalry that will be unfolded in the upcoming weeks. Ripley is likely to join them to shake things up when the WWE creative team gives her the green signal.