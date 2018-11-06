Rumour: WWE will no longer use Daniel Bryan in championship picture

But the current scenario does not suit that planning, at all. Even reports are out confirming that Daniel Bryan will no more be present in the main event scene. The officials have scrapped his name from the title picture for now. This is a bad news for the fans of the YES nation. They have complained about weak bookings around him which do not seem to come to an end, sooner.

Daniel Bryan was originally supposed to challenge AJ Styles at Crown Jewel PPV. But he did not want to visit Saudi Arabia preponing the match at Smackdown Live on 30th October. We have seen a predicted finish where the champion retained in a dominant fashion. He even forced his opponent tapping out of the Calf Crusher submission move.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE officials do not have any big plans around Daniel Bryan for the rest of 2018. The fact that he tapped out of the Calf Crusher clearly indicated that he will not be seen in the championship scenario, going forward. The source also revealed that this tap out finish was planned for the Crown Jewel event, also.

So there has not been any change in plans around the creative. Also, it does clarify the fact that WWE has not punished the former world champion for not going to Saudi Arabia. It was the original finish for the Crown Jewel championship match. Plus, this is the reason why Daniel Bryan did not want to win against the Miz, either at Super Show Down.

We witnessed a number one contender's match between these two at the Australia PPV on October 6th. Apparently, Bryan did not have any problem to digest another loss against the A-lister. He did assume that a long-term championship program was not reserved for him. A loss against The Miz would not harm his strong character as it did after the submission loss against AJ Styles, last week.

The Dirty Sheets gave updates that WWE officials were planning on booking AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2019. Bryan was the favorite one to win the prime title on this show and carry it forward all the way to Wrestlemania. However, it's hard to predict whether the same plan is still intact or WWE plans to put someone new in front of the Phenomenal One.