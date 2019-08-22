Salary details of WWE stars Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and more

Backed up by a billionaire, Tony Khan, they grabbed a huge deal on the TNT Network to air the weekly shows from 2019 fall which will begin a TV rating war. AEW will broadcast the Dynamite show on Wednesday nights while NXT will run in the same slot on the USA Network.

Apart from that, there will be a tug of war for signing fresh talents as well as those who will be free agents in due course. It was thought that AEW could target the marquee names of the WWE to snatch them out of the biggest pro-wrestling banner of the world. But WWE had a counter-attacking strategy and it helped them retain most of the big names.

They have offered lucrative deals (with an additional amount of money) to all of the recent signees for an extended period as well. Most of them have signed for either three or five years to confirm their commitment to the brand.

And now, The Dirty Sheets has published an exclusive report (via wwfoldschool.com) on the contract details of these WWE superstars. Here is a look at them to learn about the whopping amount of money they take home, per annum, while entertaining us.

– Brock Lesnar: Signed a 12 month licensing and image rights contract for $500,000 plus $100,000 per appearance, $500,000 per PPV and $1.5 million per Saudi show. The deal, which expires in May 2020 is said to be way bigger than previous ones that Lesnar signed back in 2012 and 2015.

– AJ Styles: Re-Signed for 5 years for $1.5 million per year (doubling his last deal) + Bonuses, for 150 dates in first two years, and 100 dates a year thereafter (dates do not have to distributed evenly). Deal expires in April 2024.

– Braun Strowman: Re-Signed for 4 years for a guaranteed $1.2 million per year + Bonuses. Contract expires in July 2023.

– Daniel Bryan: Re-Signed for 3 years for $1 million per year + Bonuses, for only 120 dates per year (average standard appearances for a marquee superstar is 180). Expires in September 2021.

– Becky Lynch: Re-negotiated 5 year deal signed in July 2018 from $500,000 per year (improved from $200,000 per year) to $1 million per year + Bonuses (This deal is equal to that given to Charlotte Flair in April 2016 and Ronda Rousey in January 2018. Although Rousey had to work only 50 dates per year, with $50,000 per additional appearance). Expires July 2023.

Apart from these marquee players, many other superstars have signed on the dotted line. Here's more on their salary details as reported by the source,

– Dolph Ziggler: Re-Signed for 1 year for $900,000 per year, for 120 dates per year and $500,000 per Saudi show.

– Shinsuke Nakamura: Re-Signed for 3 more years, for the same salary of $750,000. Expires April 2022.

– The Usos: Re-Signed for 5 years for $750,000 per year (a $350,000 pay raise). Expires May 2024.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: Re-Signed for 5 years for $700,000 per year (a $200,000 pay raise). The deal expires in April 2024 which might have been renewed under the influence of AJ Styles.