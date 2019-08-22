Rumour: WWE want THIS STAR to end Undertaker’s career at Wrestlemania

He is also a human being made of flesh, bone and blood that can't go beyond a limit despite being the greatest sports entertainer of all-time.

Every year when Wrestlemania arrives, we try to find out whether this will mark the end of the Deadman's career for good. But, he kept proving us wrong for the past few years.

However, that tradition is expected to not last very long as he would want to go away in his prime. This brings us to an interesting news as The Dirty Sheets claims the potential last match in-store for him at the biggest event of the year.

The source further added, Since Wrestlemania has been the playground of The Undertaker, it is obvious that WWE should host his final match there.

But the question remains about who could be that one person to go toe-to-toe with him in this particular match. As per the source, WWE may have planned to use The Fiend, Bray Wyatt to compete against him in the potential retirement match, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE officials are planning to make “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt a top character on RAW by having him win the Universal Championship and booking him in a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania (the chronological order for these plans isn’t known yet)."

Ever since Bray Wyatt made his debut in the WWE, he was thought to be the successor of The Undertaker. But lackluster plans ruined his character in the past. He turned out to be a jobber to WWE legends on multiple occasions. In fact, The Undertaker also defeated him at Wrestlemania and Survivor Series in 2015.

But his comeback as The Fiend has rejuvenated Bray Wyatt the way it should have been. Some have already mentioned this character as the scariest seen in sports entertainment. It brings The Undertaker to the context automatically as he has played a mythical character for almost the entire part of his career. So what better way to bring a conclusion to the comparison between these two than letting them compete in a match?

The Undertaker would put him over with the biggest win of his career in a 'passing the torch' contest as the myth will live on within The Fiend. As of now, there is no update on when this match will take place. This character needs to be established in the upcoming months before he moves on to the bigger picture.

As for The Phenome, the source suggests that four more superstars may get a chance to square off against him before the final Wrestlemania match happens. They are,

– Drew McIntyre

– AJ Styles

– Seth Rollins

– Daniel Bryan