Sasha Banks Women’s title defeat delays Asuka’s main roster debut

Bengaluru, September 15: Asuka was the most dominant champion in the history of NXT. In general, the title in the division changed hands so that the former champion can be promoted to the main roster. But, WWE creative did not find a replacement for her which helped her to remain the champ for more than 500 days.

It was everyone's expectation that the Takeover Brooklyn was her final appearance in the NXT since she was in line to be drafted to either Raw or Smackdown. This speculation was further fuelled when Sasha Banks won the Raw women's championship at the Summerslam PPV.

A feud between Sasha and Asuka over the title has always been a dream one for the fans. Hence, it was evident that the officials were also rooting for this feud. But, the scenario changed drastically as Sasha lost the championship in the rematch against the former champion Alexa Bliss.

It happened only eight nights after Summerslam which supposedly has a connection with Asuka's much awaited main roster debut. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sasha losing the title is the main reason why Asuka's debut was postponed yet again.

Apparently, the source also suggested that the creative has moved away from the earlier planned feud between Sasha and Asuka. Rather, they want to give an abrupt push to the giant in the female's locker room, Nia Jax.

Check out Bryan's comments, here (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"As of a little while ago, they weren't sure where Asuka was going and the feeling was she was gonna go to Raw. I don't think Asuka had anything to do with what happened on Monday with Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.

I think the plan for months now has been to eventually go with the Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax rivalry which I think is what they did. They just got that going. Sasha was a happy finish for once"

This is the reason why Nia turned on her best friend on the women's division, Alexa Bliss just moments after she won the title. This rivalry might also help the WWE to get some storylines for the Total Divas upcoming season as well. Both Nia and Alexa are part of the show this season.

As for Asuka, she might stay out of the spotlight for sometime due to the collarbone injury. She will have to wait a couple of months before joining Raw. Approximately, the TLC PPV in late October might mark her debut on Raw, as per the previous reports.