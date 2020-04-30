Spoiler for Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Universal Title match at WWE Money in the Bank

Earlier reports stated that Braun Strowman was only crowned a makeshift champion (He replaced Roman Reigns who backed out from competing due to Coronavirus pandemic) at WrestleMania and it's only a matter of time that he drops it to a top star of SmackDown.

Then WWE began a feud against the unbeatable Wyatt aka The Fiend right after the 'show of shows', indicating the same. But there's more to the story as we can least expect the title change to happen.

Apparently, The Fiend avatar of Bray Wyatt won't be competing against Braun Strowman at Money In The Bank. Reports from dependable outlets, as well as promotional posters of Money In The Bank, are showing the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt will compete at the PPV, giving a bright opportunity to the champion to retain. At the same time, The Fiend's strong status will be protected, as well.

Also, the betting odds for Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank have been released, courtesy of Sky Bet. It clearly shows The Monster Among Men is the favorite to successfully defend his championship with 4/6 odds in his favor. Bray Wyatt is priced with 11/10 odds, being the underdog.

So, it looks like, Braun Strowman won't be losing his maiden world championship in the very first defense, at least. WWE won't be using The Fiend at Money In The Bank, maybe just to ensure that he competes at a later date and thereby extend the ongoing rivalry between two monstrous personas who has an illustrious history in the WWE.

We should note that back in 2015, Braun Strowman debuted on Monday Night RAW as part of The Wyatt Family, the night after SummerSlam. It was Bray Wyatt, the leader of the Wyatt Flock who used to be the mentor for the giant, wearing a black-sheep mask. The same flashback context is now being used to keep this interesting rivalry ongoing which should produce a solid physical bout at Money In The Bank.

Apart from this Universal Championship match, the pay-per-view card currently stands as follows,

WWE Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis or Dolph Ziggler vs. TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella or Mandy Rose