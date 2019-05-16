Spoiler for WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank 2019

Perhaps the most sadistic striker in today’s WWE will be taking on the prime favorite man of the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank. This Sunday, the bad blood spilling between Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens looks to reach a culmination point through the big WWE Championship match. The question now remains on who will walk away with the belt after the fight is over.

A reliable source has provided the possible spoiler around the main event of Money in the Bank from Smackdown Live. Although Vince McMahon is always high on Kevin Owens, he is likely to keep Kofi Kingston as the champion. If these claims are true then the first-ever Black WWE Champion in history will have a long-term title reign to cement his legacy. Check out the comments from the source,

“WWE plans on giving Kofi Kingston a lengthy title run and have no plans for him to drop the title anytime soon. Kofi is highly respected backstage and officials view this as his time to shine on top of the WWE mountain.”

There is no doubt about Kevin Owens being considered as a true Prizefighter in the WWE, but Kofi Kingston needs more time to prove himself as a true main-eventer. Hence, the most coveted title in sports entertainment will remain around his waist for at least a couple of months. The fans will also have no complaints about this as Kofi is heading to his first title defense at Money in the Bank and should come out on top by the end of the night.

Future advertisements of WWE also suggest that Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens rivalry will continue even after Money in the Bank. Local ads for Super ShowDown on June 7th is promoting the same match for the WWE Championship. Even the Extreme Rules pay-per-view has also booked these two in the title match along with Randy Orton in a triple threat bout.