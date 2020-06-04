Spoiler on Brock Lesnar's potential WWE return and next opponent

For the past couple of years, the promotion utilized Brock Lesnar systematically even after the WrestleMania season was over which kept the speculations floating about his potential comeback at a certain point. But it might not be happening until 2020 SummerSlam comes around.

According to Tom Colohue's reports, the officials are hoping to have the fans back to live events by August, the same month when the next big-four PPV, SummerSlam is scheduled. So they are hoping to book Lesnar for that show.

“In news for the summer around August time, the WWE, with now everything changing as per state by state, as per the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE is feeling optimistic that August might be in time to have the crowds back and have a show at an arena.

Brock Lesnar has been penciled in for an appearance if they are able to open in time for SummerSlam. We may be seeing The Beast Incarnate back sooner than we think.”

We should note that Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly the biggest box office attraction of the company who is basically used as a crowd-puller. So unless and until the audience gets back to shows, WWE may not intend to bring him back on board. If people don't get permission to attend shows by August then Lesnar’s SummerSlam appearance could also be pulled off.

The Beast Incarnate will also reportedly be going through a contract negotiation process before coming back on WWE TV. It’s part of his deal via which he could demand certain changes in the existing contract if not satisfied. For now, WWE is only exercising the imagery deal to use his face on merchandise and promotional campaigns.

Brock Lesnar won't be back in the championship picture, going by the latest updates. It is likely that he may end up having the much-anticipated match against Bobby Lashley upon return.

The Dominator has waited three years since signing up with WWE to have this specific bout and perhaps he'd get it, this summer. Lashley talked with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and noted that chances are high that this match between two former MMA competitors could take place, soon,

"I think eventually the dots will be connected and I think right now with the right people in the right places, I think a lot of really big things could be happening."