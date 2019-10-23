Spoiler on Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez WWE title match at Crown Jewel 2019

The highly anticipated match set for October 31st is being set up as the main event of the fourth global Saudi Arabia event by the WWE.

For those who are unaware, Cain Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 PPV in 2010 for the UFC heavyweight title. So, it makes this a rematch of sorts.

Lesnar seeks retribution inside the squared circle, in an environment where his opponent is considered to be a rookie. This is also the first time that two former MMA athletes will square off inside a pro-wrestling ring and for the most prestigious title to make this contest a special attraction.

Meanwhile, the current updates suggest that WWE intends to drag this storyline because it has garnered attention in the mainstream. Slice Wrestling gave an update on the potential spoiler which reveals the outcome of Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel 2019.

The report says that the reigning champion will prevail in the end but a fallout will remain to produce a rematch between these two, next year. Here is more of the storyline as carried by wwfoldschool.com.

"According to Slice Wrestling, Cain has signed a 7-figure multi-year contract with WWE and his match against Lesnar in Saudi Arabia is expected to lead to a rematch next year.

"The current plan is for Lesnar to retain the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2019 and then a rematch taking place between the two former UFC Heavyweight Champions again at WrestleMania 36 in 2020."

There is another big reason why WWE officials are heavily involved in this WWE Championship storyline. The company heads hope they will have UFC and MMA fans gain interest in their product courtesy of the battle between two former UFC rivals Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez inside a pro-wrestling ring.

And it could turn those MMA/UFC fans into WWE fans to increase viewership for SmackDown on FOX. So the current championship program will not end, anytime soon and has a chance to be one of the Wrestlemania main events, next year.