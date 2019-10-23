English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spoiler on Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez WWE title match at Crown Jewel 2019

By Raja
Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez set for Crown Jewel (image courtesy WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez set for Crown Jewel (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, October 23: WWE Universe are all set to see the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez make his in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 pay-per-view event. He will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in a marquee matchup.

The highly anticipated match set for October 31st is being set up as the main event of the fourth global Saudi Arabia event by the WWE.

For those who are unaware, Cain Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 PPV in 2010 for the UFC heavyweight title. So, it makes this a rematch of sorts.

Lesnar seeks retribution inside the squared circle, in an environment where his opponent is considered to be a rookie. This is also the first time that two former MMA athletes will square off inside a pro-wrestling ring and for the most prestigious title to make this contest a special attraction.

Meanwhile, the current updates suggest that WWE intends to drag this storyline because it has garnered attention in the mainstream. Slice Wrestling gave an update on the potential spoiler which reveals the outcome of Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel 2019.

The report says that the reigning champion will prevail in the end but a fallout will remain to produce a rematch between these two, next year. Here is more of the storyline as carried by wwfoldschool.com.

"According to Slice Wrestling, Cain has signed a 7-figure multi-year contract with WWE and his match against Lesnar in Saudi Arabia is expected to lead to a rematch next year.

"The current plan is for Lesnar to retain the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2019 and then a rematch taking place between the two former UFC Heavyweight Champions again at WrestleMania 36 in 2020."

There is another big reason why WWE officials are heavily involved in this WWE Championship storyline. The company heads hope they will have UFC and MMA fans gain interest in their product courtesy of the battle between two former UFC rivals Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez inside a pro-wrestling ring.

And it could turn those MMA/UFC fans into WWE fans to increase viewership for SmackDown on FOX. So the current championship program will not end, anytime soon and has a chance to be one of the Wrestlemania main events, next year.

More WWE CROWN JEWEL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue