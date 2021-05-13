Spoiler on Roman Reigns and his Samoan faction on WWE Smackdown

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 13: Throwback Edition of SmackDown was a major success for WWE that pulled up the TV ratings for the show on FOX, big-time. Jimmy Uso, the cousin of Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a return on that night that was a major talking point, throughout the night. Now, WWE has some bigger plans capitalizing on this comeback.



Jimmy was out of action since WrestleMania 36 due to a knee injury. Roman Reigns cut a promo on how he ended the career of Daniel Bryan on SmackDown that followed by a 10-bell salute for the former champion's dead career (with Heyman making the bell sound). Jimmy was then introduced, who was supposed to fill in for Bryan but as a follower of Reigns.



The current storyline is going in a way where Jimmy Uso isn’t interested in joining forces with The Tribal Chief and his partner, Jey Uso. But he will eventually have to do so. Jey also initially acted in the same way as he challenged Reigns in two back-to-back PPVs in late 2020. Ultimately, he had to 'fall in line' as demanded by the champion after suffering devastating losses.





According to Wrestling News, WWE officials have plans to bring The Usos back on the same page and they will also become SmackDown Tag Team Champions once again to ensure that all three men, Reigns, Jimmy and Jey stays in possession of championships. Thus The Bloodline faction will also be back in business like old times.But this time around, all the three Samoan Superstars will be acting like super heels. Hence, WWE officials want The Usos to defeat a babyface tag team to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Since the current champions are heels, a couple of title changes are expected to take place in the coming weeks to make sure The Usos become title-holders in a well-planned manner.The most likely way to do so is that the team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio (babyfaces) will defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (heels) to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday on May 16.The first-ever father-son duo tag champs will make history only to drop the belts to The Usos in the coming months. The Samoan faction (Reigns, Jey and Jimmy) will thus continue to rule the SmackDown brand.It also means that Roman Reigns is not losing his Universal Championship to Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash and perhaps in the pay-per-view events to follow. It’ll be interesting to see though on how he will force Jimmy to bow down to his reign of terror. Everybody standing in his path has been destroyed and there'd be no other way for the returning superstar.