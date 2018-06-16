Spoiler on Ronda Rousey’s first WWE title match at MITB PPV event

The fact that she is a mainstream superstar favored her to get a title shot at the earliest. This woman became the strongest UFC Bantamweight Champion when she achieved that with an undefeated streak. So when she enters a bout, we consider her to be the favorite. This time also, should not be any different.

But certain reports suggest otherwise. Cagesideseats.com shed some light on Ronda Rousey's summer schedule in which they confirmed that she would not compete in the next PPV event of the WWE. It will be Extreme Rules on July 7th on the WWE Network and the venue of the event does not feature her on the poster.

This is a big sign that Ronda Rousey will not pick up the women's title in her first singles matchup. If she does win the title then a title defense should be must at Extreme Rules and it will be a crime to let two of WWE's part-timers hold the titles at the same time on WWE Raw roster with out regular title defenses. The WWE officials would certainly not want this scenario to happen keeping in mind the fan backlash would reach an extreme limit if this happens.

Meanwhile, the source also reveals that the bout at MITB event will be a short one and ut should be a blink and you miss kind of match.

Ronda Rousey has still not become a technical WWE wrestler. Nia Jax is also not such a big name who can capture a significant time on a PPV night. So a short-timed match seems inevitable.

But it is also likely that Ronda Rousey will not suffer a straight loss at the hands of Jax. This would harm her career and it is likely that an interference courtesy of Natalya or Stephanie McMahon would cost her the championship match. Natalya might also want to cash-in the MITB briefcase to ruin Rousey’s championship moment as well.

This can set up a rematch at the Summerslam PPV in a bigger capacity. The 'baddest woman on the planet' is confirmed to take part in the biggest event of the summer. She would eye to capture the title at the show slated for August.