Spoiler on WWE Championship match and outcome at Wrestlemania 37

As seen in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2021, Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton inside the Chamber structure to retain the WWE Championship. Then Bobby Lashley laid McIntyre out of nowhere with a wicked Spear before brutally assaulting him.

This led to The Miz coming out and successfully cashing-in his Money In The Bank contract on McIntyre to win the WWE Championship and become a two-time WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley then won a contender’s match against Braun Strowman on this week’s Raw to earn a singles title opportunity against the reigning champion, next week. This match would reportedly arrange a WrestleMania title match, in the process.

*** Caution - Major WrestleMania 37 Title Match spoiler, coming ahead ***

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, The Miz isn’t scheduled to be in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37, but Bobby Lashley is. This only means that Miz is going to lose the WWE Title very soon, if not in the next week's title match.

WWFOldSchool then reported that Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to be in that WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. So WWE must be planning Lashley vs. McIntyre for the most prestigious title of sports entertainment at WrestleMania 37. The All-Mighty will possibly be heading into the Show of Shows as the champion while the Scottish Warrior would be his challenger.

The outcome of the upcoming title match was also indirectly disclosed as the source informed that ever since McIntyre won the WWE Championship in front of 0 fans at WrestleMania 36 last year, WWE had some plans to hand him over with the due big moment once the fans come back in attendance.

WrestleMania 37 is going to be the first time in more than a year that a WWE show will have fans in attendance. (The company reportedly wants to have 30,000 fans on both nights of the show) That is where and why WWE wants Drew McIntyre to clinch the third WWE Championship win of his career and the first one in front of actual fans in attendance.

16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

That being said, one of the main events of WrestleMania 37 is all set where Drew McIntyre will capture the WWE Championship, yet again to return to his home territory of Raw with the prized possession.

In what could be a compact storyline over the upcoming weeks, Bobby Lashley would also be able to fulfill the admitted unfinished goal of his career - that is to win the WWE Title after spending sixteen years in the professional wrestling circuit.