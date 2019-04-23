Spoiler: Roman Reigns to begin feud with two WWE Smackdown stars

WWE dubbed his move as the biggest acquisition in the history of the blue brand which did not go quite as planned as the newest addition delivered a Superman Punch to The Boss.

So WWE.com indicated major repercussions are waiting for Roman Reigns on Smackdown which emanates from Lincoln, Nebraska,

"Last week at the culmination of Superstar Shake-up 2019, Mr. McMahon promised the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history, and the WWE Chairman delivered Elias.

"But, before the WWE Universe could even catch their collective breath, Roman Reigns suddenly emerged as the newest addition to SmackDown LIVE and delivered the Superman Punch to both Mr. McMahon and his acquisition. The Big Dog has declared that the blue brand is his new yard! But, will Reigns find himself out of a job this Tuesday for his actions against the Chairman?"

Even The Big Dog himself spoke out about it and stated that it looks like a real-life angle, but is not. There is no way that he will be fired as WWE sent him to Smackdown to carry forward the brand during its move to FOX Sports Network in the fall. For now, Vince McMahon will try to to make his life miserable just to garner sympathy for his on-screen character.

WWE.com has enlisted Roman Reigns as a full-time performer on Smackdown for the entire post-Wrestlemania season. This is the first time since his comeback from Leukemia that he will be a regular name on the Live Event shows. In fact, it started last Saturday at Sioux City, Iowa during The Shield's Last Chapter on WWE Network on Sunday.

The advertised match lineups for the main event of Smackdown are Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton in the foreseeable future. This hints that these two former bitter rivals will renew their rivalries in due course. But Orton does not work in house shows on a regular basis due to the additional benefit in his contract. Hence, there is a replacement available courtesy of the WWE officials.

Elias will compete against Roman Reigns for those house shows when Randy Orton will not perform which in turn suggests the two rivals of Smackdown's new face for the entire summer season. Seeds of this feud have already been planted on the Superstar Shakeup night where Reigns directly punched Elias followed by a mammoth spear. It's no surprise that The Drifter will come out for revenge when tonight's show airs.