Spoilers on big finish planned for WWE Wrestlemania 35 main event

As if the people were not invested into this matchup, WWE went on to make the match more interesting on Smackdown earlier this week. Charlotte Flair ended up winning the Smackdown Women's Championship from Asuka to make an interesting equation where an already existing champion will compete for another title.

Fans were definitely unhappy with such favoritism shown towards Charlotte Flair by Vince McMahon. And this also had nothing to do with Asuka and her lackluster championship run for the past couple of months. In fact, it was the creative's plan as they want to have a huge segment to end Wrestlemania 35 after the significant title switch on Smackdown.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the creative team plans on reuniting WWE's Four-Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) to close Wrestlemania 35. Plus, they also want each one of them holding championships for this particular moment.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the current women's tag team champions. They will put their titles on the line in a fatal-4-way match. But since this special moment is being planned, they are unlikely to drop the titles. Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title while the report also adds Becky Lynch will capture the Raw Women's title from Ronda Rousey.

The four of them will gather together once the Wrestlemania 35 main event ends to raise their championships high to signify a proper culmination of the women's evolution that began a few years ago. A perfect closure scene will be created to hint that women's division is in safe hands even if Ronda Rousey leaves WWE.

Rumours also say that WWE might just unify the Raw and Smackdown women's championships for the Wrestlemania main event. In this case, Becky Lynch will make history by becoming a dual-championship holder. The biggest babyface superstar in today's WWE will stand tall in this backup plan to end the 35th edition of the 'show of shows.' Either way, WWE will be able to make the fans happy and remove the bitter taste created by Charlotte Flair's title win on Smackdown.