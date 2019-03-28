Rumour: WWE to unify women’s championship at Wrestlemania 35

The social media went berserk once this championship alteration happened. The fans thought it was solely a Vince McMahon decision as he always has a soft spot for Charlotte Flair. So he did not back out from exercising such a random and harsh decision that portrays Asuka as a weak champion.

But the reality could be far different from what we think in open eyes. With just 10 days left for Wrestlemania 35, WWE did this switch with a bigger plan in-store for the Wrestlemania 35 main event. It is currently set for a triple threat where Charlotte Flair will take on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the Raw women's championship.

As per the latest rumour roundups from cagesideseats.com, WWE is thinking for a title unification during this match. The three main-event women superstars of this year's Wrestlemania could be seen competing in this match for only one unified title that will be defended both by Raw and Smackdown women's division, going forward.

It really comes as big news which could change the complexion of the women's roster going forward. But it does not surprise us as WWE has not been able to find a good booking for the former Smackdown women's champion Asuka. With the women's tag team division coming into play, more superstars were bust with that leaving a big void.

Hence, keeping one women's championship in WWE makes sense, for now. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair's Smackdown Women's Championship win was historic by all means. She is an eight-time women's title winner (4 RAW Women's titles, 3 SmackDown Women's titles, and 1 Divas title), creating an all-time record in the history of the WWE.

Trish Stratus also possesses eight championship reigns in her career. But one of those eight reigns came via a men's division title win that is the Hardcore Championship. Also, Charlotte Flair ended her recent losing streak on TV. This title win marked her first televised win in 2019. Here are the statistics of her matches from this year, via CageMatch.net,

1. Lynch defeats Carmella & Flair in a triple threat match (SmackDown Live, Jan. 8)

2. Lynch wins the women’s Royal Rumble match (Royal Rumble 2019, Jan. 27)

3. Lynch defeats Flair by disqualification (Fastlane 2019, Mar. 10)

4. Flair vs. Riott ends in a Time Limit Draw (Raw, Mar. 25)

5. Flair defeats Asuka (SmackDown Live, Mar. 26)