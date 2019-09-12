Spoilers on marquee Raw superstars moving to Smackdown during WWE Draft

As a part of this, the part II of WWE Draft will take place in 2019 shaking things up on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Speculations have already started that major names from the red brand will be exported to the blue brand to make it the A-show. Recent advertisements have already revealed some spoilers on which marquee Raw superstars could be part of SmackDown.

As seen in the photos below, Fox Sports and WWE reportedly hired production company Two Birds Films to work on a SmackDown promotional video that was released during SummerSlam weekend in Toronto last month. Several superstars took part in this to plug-in SmackDown Live's arrival on FOX.

FOX did a photoshoot with WWE superstars over Summerslam weekend in Toronto. I'm not sure if this indicates any of these wrestlers moving to SmackDown on FOX. Photo Credit: Two Birds Films pic.twitter.com/OMKCnKvCli — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 7, 2019

Randy Orton, Mandy Rose, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch featured in the promotional hinting that they will all be bleeding in blue in due course. Whereas Orton and Rose are already SmackDown roster members, Lynch and Bliss make sporadic appearances on Tuesday Nights since they are title-holders.

Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, The Miz and Rey Mysterio took part in a photo shoot for FOX's move to SmackDown. It's possible these talents could be on that brand after the draft. pic.twitter.com/8fLrqg23vo September 7, 2019

Since the upcoming WWE Draft is said to be a lot harder excluding the Wild Card Rule, the insider belief is that all the above-mentioned superstars will become exclusive to SmackDown. It is also possible that these stars may make only some promotional appearances on the show instead of joining the roster, permanently and continue to be a part of Raw. It's hard to predict anything since WWE is yet to finalize the planning around the second edition of 2019 Draft.

WrestlingINC.com gave a significant reason why The Miz amongst the promotional video-starrers that may not leave Raw,

"Some consider a Miz move to Friday nights unlikely because "Miz & Mrs." airs on the USA Network, and is scheduled to return to the line-up in early 2020 as the 20-episode second season begins. There's been no word yet on if "Miz & Mrs." will be moved to Mondays or Wednesdays to air after RAW or WWE NXT, but it seems likely."

Previous updates have already confirmed that WWE Draft will commence on Friday, the October 11th SmackDown from Las Vegas, Nevada and then end on the October 14 RAW from Denver, Colorado. The roster exclusivity will be strictly maintained in this process for each show that goes for Superstars, announcers, storylines and every other aspect. Apart from switches between Raw and SmackDown, there will be some NXT imports waiting on the show, as well. Becky Lynch is one of the Raw superstars who may end up getting on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com).