The Undertaker announces retirement from WWE on The Last Ride, fans thank the GOAT

By

New Delhi, June 22: The Undertaker has finally decided to quit WWE as one of the most loved icons in the business has announced his retirement on Sunday (June 21).

In the final chapter of the Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network, the seven-time world champion said that he can't find any desire to get into the ring again after his Boneyard showdown against AJ Styles.

The Undertaker (55) made his WWE debut in 1990 and ended up as one of the most loved and successful superstars for his company. The seven-time World Champion also won six tag team titles. He also won Royal Rumble in 2007 and 12-time Slammy Awards.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment," he said in The Last Ride.

"You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker added.

The Phenome worked at this year's WrestleMania 36 in a unique Boneyard Match against AJ Styles that stole the show. It could have been a perfect send-off match for him.

The greatest WWE entertainer of all-time has always wanted to go out from the circuit in a grand way where people can't really complain about stretching his career. But that didn't happen and the character of the legendary Undertaker will no more be seen on the screen.

Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
