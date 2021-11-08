The Undertaker getting ready for WWE Wrestlemania 38 appearance?

Given his stardom, WWE Universe would love to see him back on TV on any given occasion. to their pleasure, the veteran professional wrestler, himself has teased the same on social media.

The Undertaker and his wife, also a former WWE Divas Champion, Michelle McCool were seen on the sidelines before last night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

The WWE Superstar was also spotted having conversations with members of the U.S. military and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

WWE also promoted this appearance over their Twitter handle while The Phenome later posted more photos with an interesting caption.

“The Deadman in Dallas… getting ready for #WrestleMania @ATTStadium with the @dallascowboys.”

AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas is the official hosting venue of Wrestlemania 38, next year. This is also the hometown for The Undertaker which is why he is reportedly scheduled to make an entry to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Inside sources and the above tweet apparently confirm an appearance for the legendary wrestler at the Biggest Event of The Year.

Besides, WWE has announced a WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party, later this week that will serve as the official kick-off to the big event scheduled for next April. It will take place at the AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, November 10 from 5:30 pm local time onwards.

The Undertaker will be making a special appearance during this event while other confirmed WWE Superstars are WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Jimmy Hart, The Street Profits, Doudrop, and Dana Brooke.

The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! pic.twitter.com/YsJ8DmcBsE — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2021

The Undertaker’s final match took place at Wrestlemania 36 which was a cinematic bout. He defeated AJ Styles in a BoneYard Match to conclude his career with a 25-2 record at the Showcase of Immortals.

Then The American Badass officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition during the 2020 Survivor Series in a Final Farewell segment.

As noted above, WWE fans will love to see the iconic superstar back in the ring for one more match especially considering that he never got to retire among the fans. But while speaking to ET Online, The Undertaker doubled down the idea of returning to action.

“My days in the ring are done. It’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring and that is where I spent most of my adult life. My whole life really. More than half my life has been spent in the sports entertainment ring.

"So in my mind, I can still see everything. In my heart, you know I want to be out there but it’s at a point where my body just can’t deliver and I don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character.”