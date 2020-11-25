The Undertaker retires: Has the Deadman legit retired from WWE after Survivor Series 2020?

It's interesting to note that neither WWE nor The Undertaker has used the term 'retirement'. Instead, it was quoted that it's time to put The Deadman character to Rest...In...Peace. Since Vince McMahon always insists on using the 'never say never' phrase in the WWE, you never know if he'd need his brainchild persona back in the scene.

A few recent reports noted that WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia could be the factor to make the call for his return in action. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is a major fan of The Undertaker and whenever they'd free to host shows following the pandemic, he could demand WWE to present The Phenome on their shows which are no less than of WrestleMania.

On a related note, The Undertaker had signed a 15-year deal with WWE, earlier this year that will keep him under the company’s banner until he turns 70. Basically, it's a lifetime contract offered by Vince McMahon so that WWE reserves all the rights to use him in future events, if and when they want. It was also a way to ensure merchandise selling based on this legend throughout the coming years.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker admitted in a few interviews that he has nothing left in him to give when it comes to WWE competition while he reflected the same in some backstage photos of Survivor Series through his Instagram account along with the fitting caption, "The final bell tolls... #ThankYou."

It was further reported by Wrestling News that Vince McMahon was not keen on letting go of his greatest creation but he finally bowed down to Taker's pledge. They reportedly broke down to tears, backstage after this hard decision, creating quite an emotional scene. The footage was captured by camera-persons that will be converted to WWE Network Special.

Taker's wife and former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool and other members of their family were also in attendance for the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. There are no confirmed details on the airing of the filmed project, but WWE often captures such material when several legends are present for a show, such as WrestleMania or Royal Rumble Weekend.

The "Final Farewell" segment had appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars namely Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (who had Taker's symbol painted on his face), Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Hall of Famer Edge was also present but wasn't used on TV due to his absence from the storyline due to the torn triceps injury.