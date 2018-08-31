Three ways WWE could book Stephanie McMahon for Evolution PPV

Evolution PPV is coming up and the hype around it are on an all-time high. The first-ever all-women PPV event is easily fetching more attention than the other upcoming PPV shows like Hell in a Cell or Super Show Down. Many veteran female stars are set to return to in-ring competition for Evolution and Stephanie McMahon could definitely be one of them.

It's worth to note that Billion Dollar Princess is one of the backbones of the current women's revolution. She has supported this from the get-go and deserves to have either a match or a memorable in-ring segment.

Here we look at three possible ways to book her for the Evolution PPV,

Based on the current storyline angle, Stephanie McMahon should challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw women's championship. Currently, the champion is set to defend the title at Hell in a Cell against Alexa Bliss in a rematch. It's almost certain that the 'baddest woman on the planet' will get a squash victory over The Goddess.

Thereafter, she needs a new challenger for Evolution. Stephanie is the boss and could insert herself just because she can. This could bring out the obnoxious persona of her once again with the most organic rivalries of this generation. WWE creative team wants to make this a counterpart of Stone Cold-McMahon feud and they have been successful in doing so, thus far.

The plot could be huge boost, if this title match happens. Even though everyone knows that the outcome will go in favor of Ronda Rousey, just think about the mainstream attention this match would generate. Plus, it could also avoid the fan backlash of a potential Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey match.

Meanwhile, bringing back Vickie Guerrero would be another good way to book Stephanie McMahon in case she does not wrestle at Evolution. Remember the punishments that this former GM has suffered at the hand of McMahon before she left the promotion. She got revenge on her last day in the job. But how about recreating those hilarious moments, one more time.

Lastly, this shocking return against Stephanie McMahon could be the best option. We are talking about AJ Lee whom Vince McMahon personally contacted to return at Evolution PPV. She also had a volatile relationship with Stephanie before she left the WWE.

Now imagine The Crazy One returning to interrupt a heel promo by the Queen of Queendom. The roof of Nassau Coliseum will blow away instantly with the loudest cheer of the night. If AJ Lee performs some of her signature moves then the fans will get their money back by all means.

We have to wait and see how the officials would like to book Stephanie McMahon on a night for which she worked so hard on behalf of the company. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, WWE Raw commissioner did not wipe out the chances of gearing up for the ring, either. Here are her comments,

"That's yet to be determined, we want to make sure our superstars really get the spotlight they deserve but if it makes sense then absolutely. But that's yet to be determined."