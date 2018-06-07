Two big superstars from WWE Raw sign new contract with company

According to reports from stillrealtous.com, the Prizefighter has renewed his contract for five more years. There's no doubt he is a very valued asset in the WWE. He has completed just three years on the main roster, but is only one title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. The statistics show how much the company depend on him.

Furthermore, most of the fans do believe him to be the only relevant Universal Champion on Monday Night Raw as the other three title-holders (Finn Balor, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar) have failed to impress the WWE Universe. Owens' return to the flagship show and alignment with McMahon should take him closer to the title again for sure.

Maybe this is the reason Vince McMahon advised him to lose weight. It is not much of an issue though as the Canadian can pull off high-flying moves despite his heavyweight structure. But, when the Boss instructs you to do something, you have to listen or else, there are chances of being fired.

Apart from Owens, another prime name from the WWE Raw women's division has signed a new deal with the company. It is none other than Sasha Banks who has extended her stay with the WWE. She has been the flag-bearer of the women's revolution from the start of her career. With this contract renewal, she should stay in the company for years to come.

Check out the updates from WrestleVotes,

"Contract news: Hearing that Sasha Banks has re-signed to remain with the WWE in the last week or so. She will continue to be a key part of the women’s division for years to come. Sasha certainly earned her new deal. She moves lots of merchandise & the young fans love her."

Some fans might be concerned about her current status on the roster. Sasha Banks has lost her place in the roster after agreeing for a role to bring up new names on the scene. She could have turned heel much earlier to save her 'The Boss' character. But, her popularity and huge merchandise sales are unlikely for that to happen.