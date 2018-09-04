Undertaker returns, Shawn Michaels teases one last fight on WWE Raw

Michaels straight away went on to mention the reason for his appearance and also said that numerous WWE legends have already sounded their predictions for this last showdown between Undertaker and Triple H. But, it is now time to hear the predictions from #hbshizzle.

Well, he obviously chose his buddy, Triple H to win the upcoming match. He made the prediction not because Triple H is his best friend, but because Triple H is still The Game and the Cerebral Assassin. Furthermore, he has a lot more left in the tank than The Undertaker, who has been away.

The Phenom had heard enough and decided to give a pleasant surprise to the Columbus Crowd. The Bell tolled and the lights went out at the Schottenstein Center to give goosebumps to the crowd and the Undertaker made his majestic walk into the ring to have a confrontation with his former nemesis.

Undertaker hit Michaels where it matters the most as he mentioned that Michaels could not put an end to the streak and will eat him alive everyday of the week. Even Triple H could not do it which is why it stings him the most. The Deadman also mentioned that he took away the most important thing from Michaels and that is his career. He better try to lace up the boots for one more occasion for 'one more match.’

Deadman gave a straight-up threat if that 'one more match’ happens, Shawn Michaels’ opponent should be none other than himself. He then left the ring leaving his Wrestlemania 26 opponent in awe. With that being said, the rumors have already begun that HBK could come back at Super Show Down for one last match. This storyline will continue for the next few weeks as we anticipate something epic for the Melbourne show.