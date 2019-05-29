Undertaker set to return to next week's WWE Monday Night Raw

Rumours were running rampant about The Undertaker potentially showing up on WWE TV on the occasion of a one-of-a-kind match waiting for him. He is all set to face Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on the 7th of June, 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It’s a dream match that should have happened a long time ago and WWE has finally booked this match. But it did not have any sort of buildups, to say the least.

Earlier, reports from Wrestling Observer indicated that it would be just a matter of time that both Undertaker and Goldberg show up on either Raw or Smackdown to promote the headliner match for Super ShowDown. It could have also helped WWE to pull up the TV ratings that have seen a massive decline in recent times. But for some unknown reason, the company decided to keep both the legends away from the scene and thereby no hype was added for their match until now.

Smackdown confirmed that The Phenome will be back to reclaim his yard and potentially give a message to his Super ShowDown opponent. Interestingly though, WWE omitted Goldberg’s name from the next episode of Monday Night Raw that takes place on June 3rd. Maybe the fans get a dose of a surprise when the WWE Hall of Famer also makes a comeback to have a face-to-face confrontation with the Deadman since it’s also going to be the go-home show for the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event.

Next week’s Raw emanates from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas that is the home state for him although he is billed from Death Valley from WWE’s kayfabe perspective. This will mark his second only appearance on WWE TV in 2019. Prior to this, The Undertaker has made only one appearance on the post-Wrestlemania edition of Raw to keep Elias down with a Tombstone Piledriver and thereby starting a rumor that these two may compete at Super ShowDown. Later, they decided to give us the lineup where The Phenome will go one-on-one with the former WCW franchise player.