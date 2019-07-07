Undertaker to work in busier WWE schedule for rest of 2019

His latest return has set up one of the main event matches at the upcoming PPV event named Extreme Rules where The Deadman and The Big Dog form a dream team to protect their yard from the alliance of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Going by a recent report, it will definitely not be the last time that we will see The Undertaker perform inside the ring in 2019.

Brad Shepard reported that The Undertaker will work in a couple of more matches in this year and that will prevent him from getting affected by ring-rust. It's a general concern for a 54-year-old veteran who had a bitter experience against Goldberg at Super ShowDown. Both the legends missed a number of spots making it full of a botched affair.

So the most furious striker present in sports entertainment wants to be in regular action. This could also set up a huge match at Wrestlemania 36, as per the source. There is no official update on this but we assume one of his next in-ring performance is likely to come at the next Saudi Arabia event in November. The other one may presumably happen at Summerslam as it's the second biggest PPV of the year.

Reports are already out about the 33rd edition of the event for which WWE have allegedly contacted a few legends to make it a success. Plus, with The Undertaker present on WWE TV, the officials can't think of a better name than him to insert into the match card. Speaking of this leads us to mention, what Shepard disclosed on Taker's potential opponent at next month's event.

Unlike earlier reports of Drew McIntyre being the one to dance with The Phenome at the biggest party of the summer, Shepard hints that WWE is actually grooming Baron Corbin for this particular match. They add this as the reason he is in the main event picture against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw for the past few weeks. Here's more on this future match at Summerslam courtesy of wwfoldschool.com,

"While fans were expecting that WWE was going to book The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if WWE officials go with Corbin because Vince McMahon is very high on Corbin (because of his 'good looks’) and that’s the reason why he was chosen to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35."