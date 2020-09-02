Update on Brock Lesnar being a Free-Agent as WWE deal expired

The most recent WWE contract of the former WWE Champion has expired, according to the reports of PWInsider. The two sides couldn't agree on terms for a new deal as the previous one ran out.

The two sides have been working on a new contract, but they have now hit an 'impasse' which forced the negotiations to get paused. Thus, Brock Lesnar doesn't have any obligations with the WWE and can now accept offers, outside of WWE, namely AEW, UFC, and other organizations, if he wants.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that The Beast Incarnate and WWE failed to agree on a new deal before the previous deal expired. But PWInsider informed that this is the first instance where Lesnar is in his longest hiatus from WWE, to date as the negotiation process is expected to continue.

Brock Lesnar continues to be on the official WWE RAW roster, as of this writing. There's no confirmation available on when WWE could reach a new deal with him, melting the ice and make way for him to return to the storylines.

Wrestlevotes assured that there's a belief that once Brock Lesnar is ready to work again, he will get in touch with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon himself. A reverse situation could also take place where if WWE needs him, they will present him with a lucrative offer that he won't be able to refuse. As of right now, the situation is said to be nothing more than that.

The reports of Brock Lesnar being a free agent are true. In talking with a source, the belief is that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he’ll let McMahon know. Or vice versa, if WWE needs Brock, they will present a deal he can’t refuse. Currently, it’s nothing more than that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 31, 2020

In addition, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer stated that in reality, Lesnar's contract ended at WrestleMania 36. In general, he takes his time in re-signing with WWE, being a master negotiator. WWE is also in no hurry in bringing him back as they do not have any current plan for him until they could host larger-scale shows with the audience when the COVID-19 pandemic gets over.

It was also noted in the report that Lesnar's WWE merchandise deal has also expired. This is the reason why all of his merchandise was withdrawn from WWE Shop, earlier this week. This proved the legitimacy of his current detachment with the company.

In the past, such kind of situation occurred on a few occasions as the former UFC Heavyweight star hesitated to continue his stint with the WWE. But every time Vinnie Mac was able to retain one of his favorite stars. He should be successful, this time around, too.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. His manager, Paul Heyman was later fired from Raw Executive Director's post who has now returned to the storylines aligning with the new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown.