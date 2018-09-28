English

Update on Shawn Michaels appearance on WWE Raw and potential fight

Bengaluru, September 28: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to appear on next week's Monday Night Raw to continue the build up for Super Show-Down and possibly give hints about a potential matchup.

The KeyArena at Seattle Center on Monday (October 1) will see the Heart Break Kid return to WWE to add hype to the Undertaker vs. Triple H match which take place the following Sunday (October 6).

Here is WWE's announcement on HBK's appearance on Raw,

"As the longstanding rivalry between The Game and The Phenom continues to intensify, Michaels drops in on the final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down and will no doubt have much to say about his best friend's last dance with The Deadman.

"Will The Showstopper further provoke The Undertaker (and perhaps his brother) before heading Down Under?"

After a month of twists and turns in the storyline, next week's Raw will be the last stop for the Red brand to add all the needed hype for the battle of top WWE stars in Melbourne. But, we expect one rivalry to continue way beyond SSD.

Few weeks ago, the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a segment on the Monday Night Show. That segment apparently has planted the seeds for the pair to do battle one more time, later this year.

The rumour is that Shawn Michaels will have a huge singles match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in mid-November, according to the WrestleVotes. The source adds that Shawn Michaels will take on Undertaker in a singles match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 18.

Plus, there is also talk of a tag team match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Two weeks ago on Raw, The Undertaker announced that his brother Kane will watch his back in Melbourne, Australia and keep HBK, who will be in Triple H's corner at bay.

After Taker made that announcement, speculation of a tag team match between the Brothers of Destruction and DX started. There is no official word on this or the Survivor Series fight, but more will be known in the coming weeks.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
