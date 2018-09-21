Spoiler on Shawn Michaels' next appearance and fight in WWE

Shawn Michaels made an appearance three weeks ago on Raw to add build up to the Triple H vs Undertaker match which will take palce in next month's event in Australia.

According to PWInsider, HBK is scheduled to make another appearance on Raw. This time the Hall of Famer will be in Seattle, Washington on October 1 - the final episode of Raw before the big Super Showdown event in Australia on Saturday, October 6.

As reported earlier, Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for the match against The Undertaker who will have Kane in his corner at Super Showdown. The Deadman announced earlier this week on Raw that Kane will be in his corner to counter HBK.

And that has led to more speculation of Michaels' potential match. The belief is that this match at Super Showdown will lead to HBK coming out of retirement for one more match.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shawn Michaels will be part of the WWE Crown Jewel event on Friday, November 2 in Saudi Arabia. The rumor is that DX, Shawn and Triple H will team up to face The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and Undertaker in a tag team match at Crown Jewel.

There are reports that Michaels had earlier turned down every request to return to the ring including an approach to fight at Saudi Arabia's first event, the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Michaels hasn't wrestled since his retirement match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26 in 2010. While, Kane, who is Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, has also been away from wrestling action.

We will get to know more about this and the fight card for the Crown Jewel event once the Super Showdown event is over or things could get more clear when Michaels appears on Raw in Seattle.

