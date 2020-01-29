Update on WWE suspending current United States Champion Andrade

Below is the official statement released by the WWE,

"WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Manuel Oropeza (Andrade) for 30 days effective immediately, for his first violation of the company's talent wellness policy."

As per the consequences, Andrade was written off TV on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw after Humberto Carrillo planted him on the exposed concrete following their match.

Andrade retained his championship in a match against his fellow countryman during Sunday's Royal Rumble Kickoff show as well as on Raw thanks to Zelina Vega's interference. He was reportedly informed of the suspension on Monday morning before Raw.

Usually, WWE suspend wrestlers as soon as they find out that one of their contracted talents has violated the company policies. The company follows its separate rulebook to maintain the TV perspective first and then announce the future absence.

Here's more on Andrade’s suspension through a report via Dave Meltzer as noted on Wrestling Observer Radio,

"There's no word yet on when the positive test came back, but only Vince McMahon and other WWE high-ups knew about the violation before yesterday. Meltzer also noted that no one knew of the violation on Sunday, before Andrade retained over Carrillo on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, but maybe the WWE higher-ups in Vince's inner circle. It is possible that Vince and the other higher-ups didn't find out about the suspension until Monday." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

As mentioned above, Andrade was tested positive for a substance that was banned from the list issued by WWE doctors. Carrillo's DDT on the concrete to Andrade wasn't in the original script for Raw.

But, the decision was made by RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman who planned to keep Andrade as the champion. Usually, the protocol forces to vacate the title if the concerned name is a champion, but Heyman is very high on Andrade.

He felt it would be too early to crown Carrillo as the champ, according to Observer. Also, taking away the title from a top heel, Andrade within a month of the reign would harm his strong status. The reason for him remaining as a champion is because he is one of those rare talents.

Andrade is one of the newer talents that WWE creative considers to be the future of the company. That group of superstars also includes The Viking Raiders, Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black, and names like Carrillo and Erick Rowan as well.

While McIntyre is slated to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, no plan has been locked in for Andrade. It would be pitched when he returns to TV which is uncertain at this point.