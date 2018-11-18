When do WWE expect Roman Reigns to return to Raw?

This left a big void on the roster and any replacement all of a sudden was impossible. He was the franchise player of the company to sell out shows on a daily basis. So it was indeed shocking that WWE had to do away with his services.

WWE placed Roman Reigns as the main-eventer guy of Wrestlemania for four straight years starting from 2018. It was almost certain that he could have reserved the place in 2019, too. Hence the negative reactors claimed that he should be back working before the biggest event of the year. As much as we hate to break it to you, it's impossible.

Roman Reigns is dealing with leukemia aka blood cancer. A minimum of six months are required to put it back to remission. Thereafter several months are needed to be back in wrestling shape making the timespan of hiatus to one year, at least. There is no way that he could be seen at Wrestlemania 35 by any means. A reliable source also confirmed it, recently.

Slice Wrestling reported that WWE officials started planning how they intend to go forward without The Big Dog. The current assumption is that Roman Reigns will be back sometimes in 2020. So they are sketching the overall map of storylines as the prime babyface goes through the treatment and recovery process.

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon is confident about Braun Strowman being the proper replacement of Roman Reigns. He always had a favoritism towards the big guys. In this case, the Monster among Men turned out to be the automatic choice as he is the top guy on the Raw roster.

WWF veteran Shane Douglas talked about Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast. He is not much acquainted with the man in concern, personally. But he has a lot of familiarity with the Samoan dynasty. With such powerful genetics attached to this bloodline, he expects the former Universal Champion would make a heroic comeback, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"If there was a cookie-cutter for wrestlers it would be the Roman Reigns look. Just a little sidebar on the family and to Afa, Sika, The Rock, Sammy (Samu), Fatu and all of the guys in that family and I’ve worked with so many of them over the years and I learned so much from working with them.

They are always top notch quality people and I’m sure Roman is cut from that same cloth. He’s got a strong family unit around him no doubt and looking forward to him making a speedy recovery and coming back and seeing what is in the next chapter for Roman Reigns.”