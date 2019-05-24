When will Brock Lesnar cash in on WWE Money in the Bank contract?

Unlike the other seven superstars who put their bodies on the lines in the insane ladder match, he revealed himself to be the eighth person at the very last minute to win the contest. The result as expected created a backlash as the winner did not earn the contract but was rather handed by the officials.

It assures the fact that Brock Lesnar will soon return to the championship picture and may pick up the title in the near future to begin his 'reign of terror’. (where he barely shows up in WWE regularly with sporadic title defenses scheduled) Additionally, potential plans of his cash-in of the Money in the Bank have also been revealed and that does not sound exciting for the fans.

On this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw we learnt that Brock Lesnar will reveal his opponent next week either on Raw or Smackdown. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there will be no surprise in-store as he will simply hand over the Money in the Bank contract to earn a Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown which is scheduled for June 7.

He also added that the rumours about Wrestlemania rematch happening were already out on the internet anyway. There was no need to hand over the Money in the Bank contract to the former two-time Universal Champion just to waste it.

Meltzer felt bright youngsters like Ali or Andrade should have won it to use the opportunistic briefcase as the success weapon. This marks three years in a row where the men’s division winners ruin the unpredictability of a cash-in situation.

Meltzer stated the following that is bound to disappoint the fans,

“At the end of the show they actually instead said that Brock Lesnar’s gonna say who he’s gonna wrestle whether it be Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston next week what he’s going to do which I’m figuring is just going to be the match in Saudi Arabia that he was always going to do anyway."

To matters even worse, WWE has already confirmed the WWE Championship match by booking Kofi Kingston against Dolph Ziggler for the Saudi Arabia show. So there’s only one prime champion available who Brock Lesnar can challenge on the June 7 PPV.

And to add to that, WWE has booked him only for this show now and that also hints that he’ll be absent, at least until Summerslam 2019. But, it’ll be interesting to see whether he heads into the hiatus with or without the red-strapped belt.