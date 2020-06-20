Who Vince McMahon sees as the top star on WWE Raw

Apparently he was frustrated by Heyman's principle of giving chances to the newer talents which in turn caused a major decline in ratings.

During his time as the Executive Director of RAW, Paul Heyman was in the favor of pushing several young wrestlers whom he foresaw as the future of the WWE brand. The names include Aleister Black, Murphy, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Apollo Crews, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Angel Garza, and Ricochet.

With Heyman not in charge of the Raw brand, anymore, most of the above-mentioned names will get buried. Vince McMahon isn't high on most of the 'Paul Heyman guys' and they won't be pushed anymore. The top names like McIntyre or Lashley may remain safe but the mid-card wrestlers will most likely suffer due to the change in RAW’s creative team which is now led by Bruce Prichard and overlooked by McMahon, himself.

The Wrestling Observer reports that The Boss actually sees Randy Orton as the top-most guy on RAW. With two decades of experience by his side, The Viper is still very much active when it comes to in-ring competition.

This makes him the most trusted guy for McMahon from the Raw roster. So you shouldn't be taken aback if another push is being reserved for the thirteen-time world champion.

“You get a guy like the #1 safe guy on RAW is Randy Orton it’s like no matter what in Vince’s mind Randy Orton’s made and no matter if people like Randy Orton or not I mean, he’s a good worker, I mean he’s a star forever, Vince sees him as a star.

He’s got what he wants and he thinks that when things get bad Vince always reverts back and you know it’s tall guys with good bodies — that’s what he reverts to and not great workers unless they can somehow get over immediately,” the source informed.

Vince McMahon stated in a conference call earlier this year that RAW was dealing with low ratings due to the use of new talents on TV whom fans weren’t familiar with. Then he lost patience about Heyman still relying on them which led to Bruce Prichard capturing the slot of Executive Director of RAW.

With McMahon heavily favoring Randy Orton, it makes sense why he picked up the win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Moving forward, he also destroyed Edge’s best friend Christian to claim himself as the 'greatest wrestler ever'.

Probably, Randy Orton is gearing up for a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre for the main event of this year's SummerSlam as he’s the top heel of the Raw roster. McIntyre was a big project of Paul Heyman, but it is unknown whether Vince McMahon is willing to move along with it and keep the current champion on the top babyface's spot.