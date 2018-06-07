Why Daniel Bryan failed to qualify for WWE MITB ladder match?

No one in wrestling history has been able to recover from such injuries, apart from an exception. By visiting numerous doctors, he was able to get medical clearance. WWE officials had no choice but to clear him in time for this year's Wrestlemania 34.

We expected to see him back in the main event scene after his Wrestlemania match. But that did not turn out to be a reality. He was inserted into a feud with the returning Big Cass and it is not a marquee rivalry for a star of his calibre on Smackdown Live. The fans were unhappy to see Daniel Bryan in this mid-card feud.

He failed to qualify for the MITB ladder match as well. This started the speculation whether there's a backlash with him and the officials. However, this may not be the real reason for the recent status of Bryan.

As reported by stillrealtous.com, WWE doctors fear inserting Daniel Bryan in a ladder match as it is one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. Superstars have had their careers ended after competing in this kind of a match. Take for an example, WWE Hall of Famer Edge who was forced to retire due to the injury he suffered in a ladder match. Daniel Bryan also suffered a similar neck injury two years ago. So the officials don't want to take any risk by putting him in the MITB ladder match.

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho Podcast, the leader of YES movement talked about his frequent medical checks which he has after every single match.

“After every match now I get checked. Not even thanking my opponents, after WrestleMania, I walked to Gorilla. No thank you’s to anybody, just walked straight to the Doctor’s and then I get checked. They do basic neurological stuff, and we are revising that as we go because it is new to them too.”

The officials are concerned with Daniel Bryan's health and hence have got immediate medical attention for him to avoid another career-threatening injury. This is the main reason that he hasn't got a title opportunity nor qualified for the MITB ladder match.