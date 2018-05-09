Why did WWE split most popular pair on Smackdown Live?

Despite Rusev receiving such reactions, WWE creative team members are not willing to give him a push. It was thought that the former United States Champion will turn into a face on Smackdown. But, no such thing has happened yet and nor there is any chance of it happening either. Hence, his heel character might grow stronger now.

To the delight of the crowd, Lana, the former manager and real-life wife of Rusev, returned to Smackdown Live TV last week. On her return, she made Rusev aware that something was holding him back from elevating his career, which certainly indicates that she was referring to Aiden English.

To add to this, Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the popular team of Rusev and Aiden English might split soon. The Bulgarian Brute is expected to turn on his partner and get back his heelish persona. Lana will help him do this and in turn make him the bonafide heel of the blue brand.

There are also chances that Rusev, English, and Lana act as a trio. But, logically, it is unlikely to happen. The potential reason behind the split of the 'Rusev Day' is that the officials never consider them as top superstars and feel they are mid-carders who don’t even have the chance to win the tag team titles.

“The reality is that Aiden English doesn’t have a look they like, that’s all I can say. His wrestling is fine, his singing is much better than Elias, he’s gotten somebody over like real big but they’re not going to put that tag team over. We’ve seen it because if they were they would have done it already.”

“You know Lana and Rusev they’ve always had a good main event act together Rusev and English is in their minds clearly a very mid-card losing tag team act. You know to give people a few laughs and a little chant. So it’s best for all concerned to put back together again.”

Technically, pairing Rusev with Lana once again can be the best thing to do. We have seen the Bulgarian Brute being the most dangerous on-screen villain when she used to be his manager. This also gave him an undefeated streak in the 2014-15 season. Hopefully, a similar plan is in works for him to add boost to his career. This week, the same was observed after Rusev won the MITB qualifier.