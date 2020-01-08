Worrisome update on The Phenomenal AJ Styles’ WWE career

WWE was fortunate enough to get him under their banner after he spent more than a decade in and around the indie circuit. It’s safe to say that AJ Styles has been the latest best recruit by the WWE of the past decade who has become one of the cornerstones of the company.

But the bad news is that he would not be plying his trade for a long time due to his growing age. Years of beatdowns from fights have already started taking effect on his body which could cause a sudden retirement.

The Phenomenal One recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed about his career. And when the host asked him if he thinks his career is close to its end, AJ replied with some bad news to his millions of fans.

Styles says he can't gather strength anymore while competing in a match like he used to earlier in his career. He also added that his reflex have also reduced due to the age factor which hints that the inevitable is near for him.

Here's more from his actual comments that won't be a good news for the WWE officials, either,

“I think I am. You know, Mark (Henry), you get older. You go, 'Where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy that I had way back when.’

"You can see that starting to deplete and I’ve said this before, I don’t want to be that AJ Styles that everybody goes, 'Wow, I wish he could still do that’ or, 'Oh wow, he’s really slow.’ I don’t want that.

"I wanna be the AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible.”

In late 2018, WWE inked a five-year deal with AJ Styles and thereby extended the contract. But he openly accepted that it would be the final full-time contract with the WWE.

After this, the 40-plus aged body will find it difficult to cope with the rigorous schedule of the WWE. It is way more difficult in comparison to the other wrestling promotions.

After making his debut in 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles became an integral part of SmackDown. At one point, he held the WWE Championship for almost a year to become the face of the blue brand.

Later, he was called back to Raw during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. And right now, he is locked in a feud with Randy Orton to showcase his heel side.