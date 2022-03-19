Wrestlemania 38: WWE announce Fatal-4-Way, Anything Goes and more

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Zayn, who complained about how Knoxville has gotten into his head and ruined his life with juvenile tricks.

Zayn then challenged Knoxville, to accept the “Anything Goes” stipulation for their match on WrestleMania Sunday. A promo was later aired by WWE on Smackdown where Knoxville accepted the stipulation to make it official.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38 was also changed during Smackdown. Originally, Sasha Banks and Naomi were scheduled to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in a traditional tag team bout.

Last week on Raw, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champions in a non-title match to get into the mix making it a Triple Threat contest.

But on last night’s show in Charlotte, North Carolina, Shayna Baszler and Natalya produced a mid-match attack during Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan tag team contest.

The champions were also present at ringside and, the segment ended with Vega and Carmella in a face off with Baszler and Natalya. The latter duo made their intentions clear that they would come after the titles.

Later in a backstage segment, WWE Official Sonya Deville stopped Baszler and Natalya and praised their efforts for a title match opportunity. Deville then announced Baszler and Natalya were added to the title match, making it a Fatal-4-Way.

Thus on WrestleMania Sunday, Carmella and Vega will have to defend against Natalya and Baszler, Morgan and Ripley, and Banks and Naomi. Morgan and Ripley also revealed their new tag team name “Liv for Brutality” during this week’s Smackdown.

In more news, WWE has also confirmed that the Superstore Axxess will be available during the WrestleMania 38 week.

It will go down at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from Thursday, March 31, to Monday, April 4. A “surprise guest” is being advertised to appear on Wrestlemania Sunday, April 3 as a special attraction.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card for the show following Smackdown is given below:

Wrestlemania Saturday – April 2

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Wrestlemania Sunday- April 3

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Fatal-4-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Matches To Be Assigned



RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)



WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles (Previously advertised for Wrestlemania Sunday but it’s been removed from that night)