Wrestlemania 38: WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin in meaningful role

Given the capacity of the stadium, the company is trying to sell out 100,000 tickets for each night to set up a record attendance. To do so, they have to get their biggest star powers under the wing and Stone Cold Steve Austin should be one of them.

Recent reports suggest that the WWE Hall of Famer may end up making a special appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Steve Austin was already rumoured to appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All, several months back as he appeared in the initial promos for the big event alongside some other promotional content.

In an update, @WrestleVotes reports that WWE officials are 'very interested’ in having The Texas Rattlesnake onboard for the WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, next year. It was noted that WWE wants him to be “a meaningful part” of WrestleMania 38.

Given his neck condition, Austin may not be involved in a wrestling role but it should be more than just appearing. At this point, WWE Officials are discussing various roles for one of the most popular figures in the sports entertainment business.

“Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point,” WrestleVotes informed in their report.

The Undertaker is also reportedly scheduled to be a part of Wrestlemania 38 weekend as he’s likely to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame from his home state of Texas. The Deadman has been promoting the show around Dallas in recent times.

As for Stone Cold, he could end up being the host of the Biggest PPV of the Year. The Attitude Era veteran last appeared at WrestleMania in 2016 at the same AT&T Stadium, where he (along with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley) laid out The League Of Nations (Alberto Del Rio, Wade Barrett, Rusev, and Sheamus)

Austin made one last appearance on WWE TV on March 16, 2020, RAW, which was the special “3:16 Day” episode without zero audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no word if the legend himself is interested in appearing at WrestleMania 38 as we expect more updates in the near future.