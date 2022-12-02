WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns to drop both WWE and Universal Title at PLE?

Nothing has officially been announced for this event so far, but it's certain that Roman Reigns, being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will feature in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

So, it will mark Reigns' 3rd WrestleMania main event in a row and overall 7th WrestleMania main event, creating a new record. There is also a possibility that Reigns could create history by featuring in two marquee matches in one show.

Xero News is reporting that WWE Officials are discussing the idea of The Tribal Chief wrestling in two matches at the Show of Shows in 2023. This will be the first time that one particular Superstar will be main-eventing WrestleMania on back-to-back nights.

"There is internal talks of Roman to pull double duty at 'Mania. However this may change."

If the plan eventually comes to fruition then WWE might be splitting the Undisputed and WWE Title as the top champion will defend both these titles separately on April 1 and 2, 2023, respectively.

In an update, the source also noted that WWE Officials are having discussions about Roman Reigns possibly losing both his Titles in these two separate headliner matches at WrestleMania 39.

"The Titles will be split by the end of the Draft latest. The Draft will be after WrestleMania. There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania. First on Night 1 and Second on Night 2."

There's no update on who will be the challengers for the champion but we can assume that these two names would be chosen, one from Raw and the other from Smackdown. The Rock could be one of the opponents since he's been rumoured to feature in a dream match against Reigns for a long time.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was last seen in action with his Bloodline faction in the main event match of Survivor Series WarGames 2022 where they picked up a win over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match.

According to Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was very angry backstage as Kevin Owens slapped him hard on the ear during the match. Due to this, Reigns possibly suffered a ruptured eardrum and he might stay away from action for some time.

At this point, WWE's current plan for Roman Reigns is to have him defend the undisputed title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023 set from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.