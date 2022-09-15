Wrestlemania 39: WWE wants two Men’s World Championships heading into PLE

Six years later, in the main event of WrestleMania 38 - Night Two, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to unify the two titles in order to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite being called the Undisputed Champion of the company, The Tribal Chief of the WWE still carries the two separate titles as WWE never introduced one single Undisputed Title. The belief is that WWE still considers these two belts, separate.

Speculations have already claimed that the Universal and the WWE Titles are soon to be split up again although no such move has been noticed on TV to date.

According to the latest reports from WrestleVotes, WWE does want two Men's World Champions (one for Raw and the other for Smackdown) heading into WrestleMania 39. The biggest issue is that they don't want Roman to lose at all until the dream match against The Rock at the Show of Shows becomes a reality.

"The situation with the World Titles & Roman Reigns is 'complex' according to a source. They would like to go into Mania season & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don't want Reigns losing AT ALL prior.

I'm told Triple H & co are open to all things creatively here," WrestleVotes informed.

Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion in the WWE over the past couple of years and he continues to rule the roost with an iron fist. After being unpinned or unsubmitted for over 1000 days, WWE just can't afford to let him lose in a casual way.

This is the same reason why they're finding it difficult to find the next opponent for the current title-holder. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins from Monday Night Raw have recently teased going to Smackdown in order to pursue a title match.

But, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, neither Owens nor Rollins is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in his next title match. The dual champion is also not slated to put his title on the line at the next Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules on October 8.